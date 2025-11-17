PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Kevin Streelman of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Kevin Streelman missed the cut at The RSM Classic last year after shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on improvement in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Streelman at The RSM Classic.

    Streelman's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-74+4
    2023T3568-64-68-72-10
    2022T5168-69-71-70-4
    2021T5471-67-69-70-5
    2020MC71-73+2

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Streelman's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 35th at 10-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Streelman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6173-68-73-76+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7167-72-73-69-7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-69-73-70-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5771-71-71-73-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT7171-69-71-74+12.850
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1572-73-71-71-146.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-72-75+1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5369-67-69-69-66.050
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-74+4--

    Streelman's recent performances

    • Streelman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
    • Streelman has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has averaged -0.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.190-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.102-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.412-0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1180.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.382-0.390

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.190 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards places him at moderate distance levels.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman has a 0.102 mark. He has a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Streelman has delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he has broken par 19.19% of the time.
    • Streelman currently sits 192nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 55 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    2025 The RSM Classic preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Rafael Campos betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Stephan Jaeger betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW