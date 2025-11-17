Kevin Streelman betting profile: The RSM Classic
Kevin Streelman of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Kevin Streelman missed the cut at The RSM Classic last year after shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on improvement in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Streelman's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|2023
|T35
|68-64-68-72
|-10
|2022
|T51
|68-69-71-70
|-4
|2021
|T54
|71-67-69-70
|-5
|2020
|MC
|71-73
|+2
At The RSM Classic
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 35th at 10-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|73-68-73-76
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|67-72-73-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-73-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|71-71-71-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T71
|71-69-71-74
|+1
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|72-73-71-71
|-1
|46.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-75
|+1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|69-67-69-69
|-6
|6.050
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 1-under.
- Streelman has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged -0.390 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.190
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.102
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.412
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.118
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.382
|-0.390
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.190 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards places him at moderate distance levels.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman has a 0.102 mark. He has a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman has delivered a 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he has broken par 19.19% of the time.
- Streelman currently sits 192nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 55 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of The RSM Classic.
