Kevin Roy betting profile: The RSM Classic
Kevin Roy of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy finished tied for 46th at seven-under the last time he competed in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Roy's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T46
|69-68-68-70
|-7
At The RSM Classic
- In Roy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-66-71-75
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|60
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|69-71-67-68
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-71-64
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|67-65-70-65
|-17
|162.500
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 17-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.296
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.026
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.016
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.133
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.470
|0.258
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.296 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a 0.026 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Roy has earned 556 FedExCup Regular Season points (78th) this season and ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.53%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of The RSM Classic.
