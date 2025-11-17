PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy of the United States plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kevin Roy finished tied for 46th at seven-under the last time he competed in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Roy at The RSM Classic.

    Roy's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4669-68-68-70-7

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-66-71-75-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6073-67-71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4068-69-73-70-4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1869-71-67-68-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-75+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2868-68-71-64-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC78-69+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT367-65-70-65-17162.500

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 17-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.206 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged 0.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2960.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.026-0.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.016-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1330.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4700.258

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.296 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a 0.026 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
    • Roy has earned 556 FedExCup Regular Season points (78th) this season and ranks 16th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.53%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

