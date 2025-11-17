Kevin Kisner betting profile: The RSM Classic
Kevin Kisner looks on while playing the fourth hole on day four of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 13, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner finished second at 19-under at The RSM Classic in 2021. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his missed cut from last year's tournament.
Kisner's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|2023
|T29
|70-67-67-67
|-11
|2022
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|2021
|2
|68-66-66-63
|-19
|2020
|MC
|73-67
|-2
At The RSM Classic
- In Kisner's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of eight-over.
- Kisner's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 19-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Kisner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|66-69-71-70
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
Kisner's recent performances
- Kisner has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of four-under.
- Kisner has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has averaged 0.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.333
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.739
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.359
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.283
|1.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.430
|0.569
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.333 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.8 yards reflects his positioning on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kisner has a -0.739 mark. He has maintained a 61.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kisner has delivered a 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he has broken par 19.22% of the time.
- Kisner currently ranks 184th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 67 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of The RSM Classic.
