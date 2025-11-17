PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Kisner looks on while playing the fourth hole on day four of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 13, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kevin Kisner looks on while playing the fourth hole on day four of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 13, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Kevin Kisner finished second at 19-under at The RSM Classic in 2021. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his missed cut from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Kisner at The RSM Classic.

    Kisner's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC76-74+8
    2023T2970-67-67-67-11
    2022MC76-71+5
    2021268-66-66-63-19
    2020MC73-67-2

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Kisner's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of eight-over.
    • Kisner's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 19-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Kisner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-69-70-65-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT866-69-71-70-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--

    Kisner's recent performances

    • Kisner has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of four-under.
    • Kisner has an average of -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.150 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner has averaged 0.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.333-0.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.739-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3590.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2831.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.4300.569

    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.333 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.8 yards reflects his positioning on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kisner has a -0.739 mark. He has maintained a 61.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kisner has delivered a 0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he has broken par 19.22% of the time.
    • Kisner currently ranks 184th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 67 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

