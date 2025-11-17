Keith Mitchell betting profile: The RSM Classic
Keith Mitchell missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Mitchell's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|2023
|T39
|67-68-69-69
|-9
|2022
|T12
|68-67-70-65
|-12
|2021
|T44
|69-66-70-69
|-8
|2020
|T14
|70-66-66-68
|-12
At The RSM Classic
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 12th at 12-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-68-73-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|75-62-73-63
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|73-68-73-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|66-67-74-72
|-1
|7.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|66-69-73-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-68-68
|-10
|26.556
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.513
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.173
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.204
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.024
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.458
|0.133
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.513 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.173 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 25.28% of the time.
- Mitchell has earned 589 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of The RSM Classic.
