5H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Keith Mitchell missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024 after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at The RSM Classic.

    Mitchell's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-78+3
    2023T3967-68-69-69-9
    2022T1268-67-70-65-12
    2021T4469-66-70-69-8
    2020T1470-66-66-68-12

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Mitchell's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 12th at 12-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-68-73-69-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1075-62-73-63-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5373-68-73-71-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-71-3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5066-67-74-72-17.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4466-69-73-68-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-68-68-1026.556

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 11-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5130.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.173-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.2040.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.024-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4580.133

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.513 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sported a 0.173 mark that ranked 63rd on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 69.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 25.28% of the time.
    • Mitchell has earned 589 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

