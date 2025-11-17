PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Vilips at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Vilips' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6668-70-71-77+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-70-72-65-4--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4773-70-71-70-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1967-67-69-67-1044.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC77-65E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-74+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1170-66-68-70-661.400

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.277-0.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.032-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.1770.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.4020.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.825-0.276

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.277 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a 0.032 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vilips delivered a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
    • Vilips has accumulated 515 FedExCup Regular Season points (83rd) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

