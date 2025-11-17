Karl Vilips betting profile: The RSM Classic
Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 26, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 RSM Classic.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|66
|68-70-71-77
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-70-72-65
|-4
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|44.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-65
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|61.400
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.382 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.277
|-0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.032
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.177
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.402
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.825
|-0.276
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.277 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a 0.032 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 66.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips delivered a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranked 45th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
- Vilips has accumulated 515 FedExCup Regular Season points (83rd) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.