Kaito Onishi betting profile: The RSM Classic

Kaito Onishi has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years and will tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23. The tournament features a $7 million purse with defending champion Maverick McNealy looking to repeat his 16-under performance from 2024.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Onishi's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Onishi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|70-72-71-78
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|67-69-69-73
|-6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|70-72-72-70
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of -0.575 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has averaged -0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.675
|-0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.400
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.143
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.071
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.147
|-0.109
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- Onishi posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.675 (172nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi sported a -0.400 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 168th with a 62.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Onishi delivered a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 179th by breaking par 18.68% of the time.
- Onishi has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 197th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of The RSM Classic.
