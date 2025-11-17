PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Kaito Onishi betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kaito Onishi has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years and will tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23. The tournament features a $7 million purse with defending champion Maverick McNealy looking to repeat his 16-under performance from 2024.

    Latest odds for Onishi at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Onishi's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Onishi's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6770-72-71-78+7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5167-69-69-73-6--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5470-72-72-70E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D78+8--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-68+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-69+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--

    Onishi's recent performances

    • Onishi's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 6-under.
    • He has an average of -0.575 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Onishi has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Onishi has averaged -0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.675-0.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.400-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.143-0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0710.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.147-0.109

    Onishi's advanced stats and rankings

    • Onishi posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.675 (172nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi sported a -0.400 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 168th with a 62.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Onishi delivered a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 179th by breaking par 18.68% of the time.
    • Onishi has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 197th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

