Jonathan Byrd betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Jonathan Byrd of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Jonathan Byrd returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. Byrd looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 42nd.
Byrd's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|69-72-68-67
|-6
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2022
|T37
|64-72-70-69
|-7
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2020
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At The RSM Classic
- In Byrd's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Byrd's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 37th at 7-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Byrd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|70-72-68-69
|-5
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|68-72-68-71
|-9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|71-68-76-73
|+8
|2.489
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|71-67-72-67
|-7
|7.750
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T42
|69-72-68-67
|-6
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|70-65-71-71
|-11
|4.978
Byrd's recent performances
- Byrd has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Byrd has an average of -0.347 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.597 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd has averaged 0.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.706
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.556
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.817
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.667
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.222
|0.145
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
- Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.706 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.7 yards shows room for improvement.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Byrd has a -0.556 mark. He has hit 62.88% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he has broken par 21.46% of the time.
- Byrd currently sits 202nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 32 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.