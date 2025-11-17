Jonathan Byrd betting profile: The RSM Classic

Byrd has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.

Byrd has an average of -0.347 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.597 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.