Johnny Keefer betting profile: The RSM Classic
Johnny Keefer of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Johnny Keefer has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years and will be making his return to Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23. He'll be looking to make an impact at this $7 million event in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Keefer's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|76-69-77-77
|+19
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-67-69-72
|-9
|--
Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Keefer has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged -0.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.162
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.338
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.883
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.227
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.155
|-0.660
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.162 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.9 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sports a -0.338 mark. He has a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer delivers a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he breaks par 20.00% of the time with a 23.33% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of The RSM Classic.
