John Pak betting profile: The RSM Classic
John Pak will tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 as he has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years. The tournament features a $7 million purse and will be played on the 7,005-yard, par-70 Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Pak's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Pak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|73-68-72-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|71-65-69-64
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T64
|71-72-72-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+8
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
Pak's recent performances
- Pak has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 19-under.
- Pak has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has averaged -0.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.350
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.163
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.049
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.559
|-0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.794
|-0.588
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.350 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pak has sported a 0.163 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 66.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pak has delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
- Pak has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 171st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of The RSM Classic.
