John Pak betting profile: The RSM Classic

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    John Pak will tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 as he has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years. The tournament features a $7 million purse and will be played on the 7,005-yard, par-70 Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

    Latest odds for Pak at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This will be Pak's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Pak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4673-68-72-72+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1771-65-69-64-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6471-72-72-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-76+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-69-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC78-70+8--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-71-4--

    Pak's recent performances

    • Pak has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 19-under.
    • Pak has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Pak has averaged -0.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.350-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.163-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.0490.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.559-0.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.794-0.588

    Pak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.350 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pak has sported a 0.163 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 107th with a 66.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pak has delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
    • Pak has accumulated 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 171st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of The RSM Classic.

