6H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Joel Dahmen of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen finished tied for 35th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at The RSM Classic.

    Dahmen's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3573-68-70-64-7
    2023T567-64-72-64-15
    2022T2965-73-70-66-8
    2021T5074-61-71-70-6
    2020MC71-68-3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4068-67-72-66-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6971-72-73-74+6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-78+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1561-67-73-68-1152
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3967-65-71-69-1215
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5766-69-70-74-55.4
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-71+1--

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged -0.665 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1920.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.165-0.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.099-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.248-0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1110.010-0.665

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.192 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.165 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 68.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
    • Dahmen has earned 433 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

