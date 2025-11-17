Joel Dahmen betting profile: The RSM Classic
Joel Dahmen of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen finished tied for 35th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Dahmen's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|73-68-70-64
|-7
|2023
|T5
|67-64-72-64
|-15
|2022
|T29
|65-73-70-66
|-8
|2021
|T50
|74-61-71-70
|-6
|2020
|MC
|71-68
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|68-67-72-66
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|71-72-73-74
|+6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|61-67-73-68
|-11
|52
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|67-65-71-69
|-12
|15
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|66-69-70-74
|-5
|5.4
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.370 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -0.665 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.192
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.165
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.099
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.248
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|0.010
|-0.665
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.192 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.165 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 68.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranks 107th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
- Dahmen has earned 433 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of The RSM Classic.
