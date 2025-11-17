Joe Highsmith betting profile: The RSM Classic
Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith finished T11 at 12-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Highsmith's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|71-66-68-65
|-12
At The RSM Classic
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished T11 after posting a score of 12-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|76-70-72-72
|+6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|69-74-69-76
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|71-66-69-69
|-13
|19
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished T34 with a score of 13-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.933 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -1.817 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.115
|-0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.352
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.120
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.090
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.677
|-1.817
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a -0.352 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 61.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 828 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of The RSM Classic.
