Joe Highsmith betting profile: The RSM Classic

Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a -0.352 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 61.25% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.