2H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith finished T11 at 12-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at The RSM Classic.

    Highsmith's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1171-66-68-65-12

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished T11 after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6976-70-72-72+6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship6769-74-69-76+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-67-2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-75+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-68E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3471-66-69-69-1319

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished T34 with a score of 13-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.933 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.414 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -1.817 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.115-0.933
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.352-0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.120-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.090-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.677-1.817

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.115 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a -0.352 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 175th with a 61.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 50th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.
    • Highsmith has earned 828 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

