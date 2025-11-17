PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden plays his shot from the 10th tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with a fresh opportunity to make his mark in the 2025 tournament.

    Latest odds for Svensson at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Svensson's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1469-70-71-69-5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1565-74-70-62-13--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4870-67-76-67-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-69-63-70-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1671-72-68-66-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4373-64-71-69-311.625
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4467-70-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-70-4--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5620.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.166-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0810.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.052-0.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5290.191

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.562 (ninth) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 319.0 yards ranked third on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Svensson sported a -0.166 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 67.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 24.58% of the time.
    • Svensson has earned 363 FedExCup Regular Season points (110th) in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

