Jason Dufner betting profile: The RSM Classic
Jason Dufner returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. Dufner looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance at this tournament where he missed the cut.
Dufner's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2021
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2020
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At The RSM Classic
- In Dufner's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Dufner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-71-71-68
|-7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-77
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T75
|70-69-71-74
|-4
|1.493
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-75-69
|-2
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
Dufner's recent performances
- Dufner had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 7-under.
- Dufner has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.616 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dufner has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dufner has averaged -1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.174
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.809
|-0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.514
|-0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.031
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.527
|-1.134
Dufner's advanced stats and rankings
- Dufner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.174 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.3 yards reflects his current performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dufner sported a -0.809 mark. He has a 63.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dufner delivered a -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he broke par 20.47% of the time.
- Dufner currently ranks 236th with one FedExCup Regular Season point and has posted an 18.71% bogey avoidance rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of The RSM Classic.
