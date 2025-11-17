PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Jason Dufner betting profile: The RSM Classic

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jason Dufner returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. Dufner looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance at this tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Dufner at The RSM Classic.

    Dufner's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC70-69-3
    2021MC71-69-2
    2020MC72-69-1

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Dufner's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Dufner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-71-71-68-7--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-77+8--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-77+13--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-77-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7570-69-71-74-41.493
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-75-69-2--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--

    Dufner's recent performances

    • Dufner had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 7-under.
    • Dufner has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.616 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dufner has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dufner has averaged -1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.174-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.809-0.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.514-0.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.031-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.527-1.134

    Dufner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dufner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.174 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.3 yards reflects his current performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dufner sported a -0.809 mark. He has a 63.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dufner delivered a -0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he broke par 20.47% of the time.
    • Dufner currently ranks 236th with one FedExCup Regular Season point and has posted an 18.71% bogey avoidance rate this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

