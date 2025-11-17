James Hahn betting profile: The RSM Classic
James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
James Hahn returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. Hahn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hahn's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|E
|2021
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2020
|MC
|68-74
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Hahn's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hahn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|49
|73-67-73-70
|+3
|5.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|63
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|4.400
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|12.133
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T37
|66-71-69-66
|-8
|15.500
Hahn's recent performances
- Hahn's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot 13-under.
- Hahn has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.458 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn has averaged -0.732 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.502
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.636
|-0.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.257
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.178
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.702
|-0.732
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
- Hahn has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 199th on TOUR.
- He posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.502 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards shows his distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hahn sported a -0.636 mark. He has hit 62.70% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Hahn delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.11 Putts Per Round, and broke par 19.25% of the time with an 18.65% bogey avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of The RSM Classic.
