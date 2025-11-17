PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

James Hahn betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

James Hahn of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 24, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    James Hahn returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. Hahn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hahn at The RSM Classic.

    Hahn's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-70E
    2021MC72-72+2
    2020MC68-74E

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Hahn's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hahn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship4973-67-73-70+35.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6367-70-72-74-14.400
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-74+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-70E--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3467-72-67-69-1312.133
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3766-71-69-66-815.500

    Hahn's recent performances

    • Hahn's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot 13-under.
    • Hahn has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.458 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn has averaged -0.732 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.502-0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.636-0.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2570.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1780.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.702-0.732

    Hahn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hahn has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 199th on TOUR.
    • He posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.502 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards shows his distance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hahn sported a -0.636 mark. He has hit 62.70% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Hahn delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.11 Putts Per Round, and broke par 19.25% of the time with an 18.65% bogey avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

