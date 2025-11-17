James Hahn betting profile: The RSM Classic

Hahn's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot 13-under.

Hahn has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.458 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Hahn has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.