Jake Knapp betting profile: The RSM Classic
Jake Knapp finished tied for 68th at three-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Knapp's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T68
|69-71-73-72
|+3
At The RSM Classic
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of three-over.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|72-70-70-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|64-65-67-68
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-69-69-65
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|72-61-66-68
|-21
|122.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|63-69-66-72
|-10
|26.556
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-70-66
|-11
|14.500
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.966 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 0.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.248
|0.966
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.003
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.089
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.456
|0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.617
|0.729
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.003 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 67.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
- Knapp has earned 871 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of The RSM Classic.
