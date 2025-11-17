PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jake Knapp finished tied for 68th at three-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Knapp at The RSM Classic.

    Knapp's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6869-71-73-72+3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of three-over.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-65-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT364-65-67-68-20133.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-69-68-74-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-69-69-65-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT472-61-66-68-21122.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2763-69-66-72-1026.556
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-70-66-1114.500

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.966 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 0.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2480.966
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.003-0.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.089-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4560.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6170.729

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.003 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 67.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
    • Knapp has earned 871 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    What's at stake: 2026 status on line as PGA TOUR concludes at The RSM Classic

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Adam Hadwin betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW