Jackson Suber betting profile: The RSM Classic

Jackson Suber will tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23 for The RSM Classic, making his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years. The $7 million purse event takes place in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
At The RSM Classic
- This marks Suber's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|71-65-67-63
|-22
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|66-67-70-68
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|72-68-71-71
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-65-69-68
|-20
|95.000
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Suber has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged 0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.198
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.268
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.123
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.037
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.016
|0.115
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 67.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.93% of the time.
- Suber has earned 320 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of The RSM Classic.
