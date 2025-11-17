PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber will tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23 for The RSM Classic, making his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years. The $7 million purse event takes place in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

    Latest odds for Suber at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This marks Suber's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1171-65-67-63-22--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1566-67-70-68-13--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-67+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC67-73-2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4572-68-71-71+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-65-69-68-2095.000

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Suber has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has averaged 0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.1980.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.268-0.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.123-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0370.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.0160.115

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.268 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 67.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Suber delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 22.93% of the time.
    • Suber has earned 320 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

