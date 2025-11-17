Jackson Suber betting profile: The RSM Classic

Suber has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.

Suber has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.