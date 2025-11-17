PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ben Martin finished tied for 21st at 12-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Martin at The RSM Classic.

    Martin's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2169-64-65-72-12
    2020MC74-65-3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Martin's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Martin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3471-67-69-73E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-74-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-68-69-69-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT968-68-67-74-1140.833

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Martin has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has averaged -0.376 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.234-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.051-0.450
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.015-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.1090.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.192-0.376

    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.234 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sported a -0.051 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 67.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Martin delivered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
    • Martin has earned 99 FedExCup Regular Season points (174th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Capan III among rookies trying to keep TOUR card at The RSM Classic

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    2025 The RSM Classic preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW