2H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Hayden Springer finished tied for 30th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Springer at The RSM Classic.

    Springer's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3070-71-63-70-8

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Springer's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Springer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2072-66-62-72-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5769-72-67-78-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1469-67-70-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4472-65-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-70-70-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5969-68-74-64-54.800

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Springer has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has averaged 0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.187-0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.249-0.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.154-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3610.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1460.248

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.187 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sported a -0.249 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Springer delivered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 24.37% of the time.
    • Springer has earned 304 FedExCup Regular Season points (122nd) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

