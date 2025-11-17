Hayden Springer betting profile: The RSM Classic
Hayden Springer finished tied for 30th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Springer's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|70-71-63-70
|-8
At The RSM Classic
- In Springer's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|72-66-62-72
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-72-67-78
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|72-65-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-68-74-64
|-5
|4.800
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Springer has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.195 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.248 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.187
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.249
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.154
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.361
|0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.146
|0.248
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.187 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.4 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sported a -0.249 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer delivered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 24.37% of the time.
- Springer has earned 304 FedExCup Regular Season points (122nd) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of The RSM Classic.
