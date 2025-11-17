Beau Hossler betting profile: The RSM Classic
Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler finished tied for twenty-first at 12-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Hossler's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T21
|64-67-69-70
|-12
|2021
|MC
|76-66
|E
|2020
|MC
|74-71
|+3
At The RSM Classic
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for twenty-first after posting a score of 12-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-68-70-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-68-71-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|67-69-70-63
|-15
|58.714
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 15-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged -0.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.301
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.386
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.449
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.261
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.023
|-0.081
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.301 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.386 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 63.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Hossler delivers a 0.449 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hossler delivers a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
- Hossler has earned 453 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 89th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of The RSM Classic.
