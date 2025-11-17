Beau Hossler betting profile: The RSM Classic

Hossler has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 15-under.

Hossler has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.