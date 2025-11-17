PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler finished tied for twenty-first at 12-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Hossler at The RSM Classic.

    Hossler's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2164-67-69-70-12
    2021MC76-66E
    2020MC74-71+3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for twenty-first after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-69+4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1767-66-67-69-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3669-68-69-73-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4773-70-71-70-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-68-70-65-1152.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-68-71-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1167-69-70-63-1558.714

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 15-under.
    • Hossler has an average of 0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged -0.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.3010.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.386-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4490.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.261-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.023-0.081

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.301 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.386 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 63.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Hossler delivers a 0.449 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him sixth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hossler delivers a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
    • Hossler has earned 453 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 89th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

