Harris English betting profile: The RSM Classic
Harris English finished tied for 60th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
English's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|67-72-69-72
|-2
|2023
|T29
|68-68-70-65
|-11
|2022
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|2021
|T6
|66-66-72-62
|-16
|2020
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At The RSM Classic
- In English's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 2-under.
- English's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-68-67-72
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|70-68-69-72
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|2
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|500.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|72-65-66-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T4
|67-68-67-65
|-13
|312.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|73-74-77-74
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T12
|71-73-73-71
|E
|105.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-69-72-71
|+1
|6.050
English's recent performances
- English has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- English has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.247
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.055
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.007
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.431
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.616
|0.283
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has earned 2,232 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking seventh on TOUR.
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.247 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.055 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 169th by breaking par 19.97% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The RSM Classic.
