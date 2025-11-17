PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Harris English betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Harris English finished tied for 60th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for English at The RSM Classic.

    English's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6067-72-69-72-2
    2023T2968-68-70-65-11
    2022MC69-70-3
    2021T666-66-72-62-16
    2020MC71-69-2

    At The RSM Classic

    • In English's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • English's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4372-70-71-70-5--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1368-66-69-67-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1270-68-67-72-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4870-68-69-72-1--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship267-70-68-66-13500.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2272-65-66-72-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT467-68-67-65-13312.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5973-74-77-74+189.250
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1271-73-73-71E105.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-69-72-71+16.050

    English's recent performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • English has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.
    • English has an average of 0.298 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2470.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.055-0.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.007-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4310.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6160.283

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English has earned 2,232 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking seventh on TOUR.
    • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.247 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 82nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.055 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English delivered a 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 169th by breaking par 19.97% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

