Gordon Sargent betting profile: The RSM Classic

Gordon Sargent will make his debut at this tournament when he tees off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23. The RSM Classic offers a $7 million purse and will be played on a 7,005-yard, par-70 layout.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Sargent's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|67-73-72-66
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|62
|70-67-76-69
|-2
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|71-66-73-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- He has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has an average of -0.579 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.345
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.582
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.048
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.559
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.416
|-0.663
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.345 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 331.9 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -0.582 mark. He hit 65.90% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Sargent delivered a 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.72 putts per round, and he broke par 23.18% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 17.43%.
- Sargent currently ranks 204th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 29 points and has averaged -0.416 Strokes Gained: Total this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of The RSM Classic.
