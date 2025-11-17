PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Gordon Sargent will make his debut at this tournament when he tees off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23. The RSM Classic offers a $7 million purse and will be played on a 7,005-yard, par-70 layout.

    Latest odds for Sargent at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-72-71-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3868-70-71-69-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-70+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2467-73-72-66-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6270-67-76-69-24.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6771-66-73-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--

    Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • He has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has an average of -0.579 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has averaged -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.345-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.582-0.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0480.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.559-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.416-0.663

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.345 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 331.9 yards shows his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -0.582 mark. He hit 65.90% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Sargent delivered a 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.72 putts per round, and he broke par 23.18% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 17.43%.
    • Sargent currently ranks 204th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 29 points and has averaged -0.416 Strokes Gained: Total this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    What's at stake: 2026 status on line as PGA TOUR concludes at The RSM Classic

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Adam Hadwin betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Carson Young betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
