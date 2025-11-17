Eric Cole betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Eric Cole finished tied for 15th at 11-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Cole's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T15
|68-72-68-63
|-11
|2023
|T39
|69-68-70-66
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Cole's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-63-68-65
|-23
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-73-70-66
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T9
|65-67-71-69
|-16
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|70-67-78-70
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|67-70-68-75
|-4
|4.900
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|68-67-69
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.889 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.631 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.476
|-0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.150
|0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.134
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.207
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.016
|-0.059
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.476 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 63.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.65% of the time.
- Cole has earned 549 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 80th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.