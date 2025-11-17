Doug Ghim betting profile: The RSM Classic
Doug Ghim finished tied for 42nd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Ghim's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|72-69-69-66
|-6
|2022
|T40
|66-71-74-65
|-6
|2021
|T18
|67-71-68-64
|-12
|2020
|T65
|68-70-70-71
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 12-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|73-63-72-70
|-6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|68-70-72-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-67-69-76
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|71-71-68-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|62-68-74-69
|-11
|25.750
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|43.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 13th with a score of 6-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.272
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.521
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.130
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.907
|-0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.015
|-0.082
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (43rd) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Ghim sported a 0.521 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 70.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.907 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
- Ghim has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, which ranks him 126th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of The RSM Classic.
