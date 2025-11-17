PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Doug Ghim betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Doug Ghim finished tied for 42nd at 6-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Ghim at The RSM Classic.

    Ghim's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4272-69-69-66-6
    2022T4066-71-74-65-6
    2021T1867-71-68-64-12
    2020T6568-70-70-71-3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 12-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship1373-63-72-70-6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-66-68-69-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6368-70-72-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-67-69-76-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2671-71-68-70-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3162-68-74-69-1125.750
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1968-66-68-69-1743.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 13th with a score of 6-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged -0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2720.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.5210.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1300.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting176-0.907-0.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1080.015-0.082

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.272 (43rd) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Ghim sported a 0.521 mark that ranked 17th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 70.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.907 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 176th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
    • Ghim has accumulated 288 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, which ranks him 126th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

