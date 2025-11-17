PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Brian Harman finished tied for 25th at nine-under at The RSM Classic last year. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Harman at The RSM Classic.

    Harman's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2570-70-69-64-9
    2023T267-69-64-65-17
    2022T6166-72-70-72-2
    2021MC72-69-1
    2020T1467-66-66-71-12

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1367-71-69-63-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1973-68-69-70E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2267-68-72-67-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1069-65-73-68-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5069-65-74-71-17.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship866-71-65-68-10200.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5971-76-75-76+189.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4667-73-66-74E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6071-72-76-71+68.036

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged 0.342 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.023-0.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0470.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1330.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.064-0.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.2210.342

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.023 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a 0.047 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman delivered a 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
    • Harman has earned 1,413 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

