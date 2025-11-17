Brian Harman betting profile: The RSM Classic

Harman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.

Harman has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.