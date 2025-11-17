Brian Harman betting profile: The RSM Classic
Brian Harman finished tied for 25th at nine-under at The RSM Classic last year. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Harman's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|70-70-69-64
|-9
|2023
|T2
|67-69-64-65
|-17
|2022
|T61
|66-72-70-72
|-2
|2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2020
|T14
|67-66-66-71
|-12
At The RSM Classic
- In Harman's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|67-71-69-63
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|73-68-69-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|67-68-72-67
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|69-65-73-68
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|69-65-74-71
|-1
|7.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|8
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|200.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T59
|71-76-75-76
|+18
|9.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|67-73-66-74
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T60
|71-72-76-71
|+6
|8.036
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Travelers Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 10-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.342 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.023
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.047
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.133
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.064
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.221
|0.342
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.023 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a 0.047 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 134th with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman delivered a 0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
- Harman has earned 1,413 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of The RSM Classic.
