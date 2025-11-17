Davis Thompson betting profile: The RSM Classic
Davis Thompson of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. Thompson finished tied for 60th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Thompson's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|70-71-67-72
|-2
|2023
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|2022
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2021
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|2020
|T23
|68-70-68-66
|-10
At The RSM Classic
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 23rd at 10-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-66-70-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|66-65-69-68
|-12
|63.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|68-63-67-72
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|66-70-66-73
|-13
|19.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.626 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.761 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.450
|0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.117
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.136
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.277
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.427
|0.761
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.450 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.117 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 68.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.136 (47th) this season. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.41% ranked 120th on TOUR, while he ranked 36th by breaking par 23.51% of the time.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24.
- Thompson has earned 615 FedExCup Regular Season points (71st) this season, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.427 (59th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
