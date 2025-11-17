PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. Thompson finished tied for 60th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Thompson at The RSM Classic.

    Thompson's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6070-71-67-72-2
    2023MC75-70+3
    2022MC71-73+2
    2021MC77-73+8
    2020T2368-70-68-66-10

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 23rd at 10-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-66-70-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1970-70-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1166-65-69-68-1263.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-71-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1868-63-67-72-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3466-70-66-73-1319.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2568-70-67-70-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.626 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 0.761 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4500.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1170.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.136-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.2770.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4270.761

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.450 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.117 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 68.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.136 (47th) this season. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.41% ranked 120th on TOUR, while he ranked 36th by breaking par 23.51% of the time.
    • On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24.
    • Thompson has earned 615 FedExCup Regular Season points (71st) this season, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.427 (59th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

