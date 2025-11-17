Davis Thompson betting profile: The RSM Classic

Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.450 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 78th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.117 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 68.73% Greens in Regulation rate.

Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.136 (47th) this season. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.41% ranked 120th on TOUR, while he ranked 36th by breaking par 23.51% of the time.

On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24.