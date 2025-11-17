Davis Love III betting profile: The RSM Classic
Davis Love III tees off on the second hole during the first round of the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS 2025 at Timuquana Country Club on October 3, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Chris Condon/Getty Images)
Davis Love III withdrew from The RSM Classic in his last appearance at the tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on a strong showing at the 2025 RSM Classic.
Love III's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|82
|+10
|2022
|68
|68-70-78-67
|+1
|2020
|MC
|68-74
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Love III's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he withdrew from the tournament after posting an opening round score of 82.
- Love III's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished 68th at one-over par.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Love III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|SAS Championship
|T66
|78-74-74
|+10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS
|T72
|73-74-79
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|American Family Insurance Championship
|T34
|67-64-67
|-15
|--
|May 18, 2025
|Regions Tradition
|71
|73-75-74-78
|+12
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Mitsubishi Electric Classic
|T60
|75-70-73
|+2
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|82
|+10
|--
Love III's recent performances
- Love III's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the American Family Insurance Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 15-under.
- Love III has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.485 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Love III has averaged -2.809 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Love III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.809
Love III's advanced stats and rankings
- Love III posted an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Love III recorded a -1.485 mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Love III delivered a 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Love III as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.