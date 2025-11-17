PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Davis Love III betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Love III tees off on the second hole during the first round of the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS 2025 at Timuquana Country Club on October 3, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Chris Condon/Getty Images)

    Davis Love III withdrew from The RSM Classic in his last appearance at the tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on a strong showing at the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Love III at The RSM Classic.

    Love III's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD82+10
    20226868-70-78-67+1
    2020MC68-74E

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Love III's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he withdrew from the tournament after posting an opening round score of 82.
    • Love III's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished 68th at one-over par.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Love III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025SAS ChampionshipT6678-74-74+10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Constellation FURYK & FRIENDST7273-74-79+10--
    June 8, 2025American Family Insurance ChampionshipT3467-64-67-15--
    May 18, 2025Regions Tradition7173-75-74-78+12--
    April 27, 2025Mitsubishi Electric ClassicT6075-70-73+2--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicW/D82+10--

    Love III's recent performances

    • Love III's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the American Family Insurance Championship, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 15-under.
    • Love III has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.485 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Love III has averaged -2.809 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Love III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.703
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.809

    Love III's advanced stats and rankings

    • Love III posted an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Love III recorded a -1.485 mark in his past five starts.
    • On the greens, Love III delivered a 0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Love III as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

