David Ford betting profile: The RSM Classic
Ford has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years and will tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23. He'll be looking to make his mark at the Georgia venue.
At The RSM Classic
- Ford has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|66-71-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|67-65-69-67
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|68-67-72-72
|-9
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|75
|67-68-71-75
|-3
|2.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Ford has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged 0.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.729
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.443
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.217
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.649
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.580
|0.492
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.729 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford has struggled with a -0.443 mark. He has hit 70.31% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Ford has delivered a -0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.78 putts per round and has broken par 23.26% of the time.
- Ford currently ranks 231st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of The RSM Classic.
