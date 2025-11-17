PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    Daniel Berger finished tied for second at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on improving his position in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Berger at The RSM Classic.

    Berger's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T271-66-63-67-15

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipW/D71-69-72+2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6868-75-72-75+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3072-70-70-68-434.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5568-71-72-69E5.600
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4271-71-65-72-118.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4672-72-76-73+1316.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-72+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-74-68E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1168-69-68-66-9115.000

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 9-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.582 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.072 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged -0.644 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4220.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5240.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.196-1.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.221-0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.528-0.644

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.422 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.524 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
    • Berger ranked 30th with 1,167 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

