Daniel Berger betting profile: The RSM Classic

Berger has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 9-under.

Berger has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.582 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.072 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.