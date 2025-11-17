Daniel Berger betting profile: The RSM Classic
Daniel Berger finished tied for second at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on improving his position in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Berger's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|71-66-63-67
|-15
At The RSM Classic
- In Berger's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 15-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|71-69-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|68-75-72-75
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-70-70-68
|-4
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|68-71-72-69
|E
|5.600
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T42
|71-71-65-72
|-1
|18.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T46
|72-72-76-73
|+13
|16.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-74-68
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|68-69-68-66
|-9
|115.000
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 9-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.291 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.582 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.072 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged -0.644 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.422
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.524
|0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.196
|-1.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.221
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.528
|-0.644
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.422 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.524 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 67.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
- Berger ranked 30th with 1,167 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of The RSM Classic.
