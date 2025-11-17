PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Chris Kirk betting profile: The RSM Classic

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chris Kirk missed the cut with a score of 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Kirk at The RSM Classic.

    Kirk's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-74+2
    2023MC71-69-2
    2022MC67-74-1
    2021T1870-67-67-66-12
    2020MC71-68-3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 12-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT968-67-66-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT566-65-67-68-14100.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1464-67-70-67-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6467-68-79-72+24.200
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicPT265-65-69-67-22245.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1273-70-72-71+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-70-78-68+510.500

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Kirk has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Kirk has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged 0.837 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1230.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3300.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.110-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.2830.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2800.837

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.123 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a 0.330 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 67.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 21.77% of the time.
    • Kirk has earned 682 FedExCup Regular Season points (61st) this season. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 15.17% ranks 73rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

