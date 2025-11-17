Chris Kirk betting profile: The RSM Classic
Chris Kirk missed the cut with a score of 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Kirk's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2022
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|2021
|T18
|70-67-67-66
|-12
|2020
|MC
|71-68
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 18th at 12-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|68-67-66-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|66-65-67-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|64-67-70-67
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|64
|67-68-79-72
|+2
|4.200
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|PT2
|65-65-69-67
|-22
|245.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|73-70-72-71
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-70-78-68
|+5
|10.500
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Kirk has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Kirk has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for second with a score of 22-under.
- Kirk has an average of 0.074 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged 0.837 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.123
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.330
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.110
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.283
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.280
|0.837
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.123 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk sports a 0.330 mark that ranks 39th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 67.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 111th by breaking par 21.77% of the time.
- Kirk has earned 682 FedExCup Regular Season points (61st) this season. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 15.17% ranks 73rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The RSM Classic.
