PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chandler Phillips finished tied for 11th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that solid performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Phillips at The RSM Classic.

    Phillips' recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1166-71-69-64-12

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship268-64-70-71-11--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4472-67-71-69-9--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3465-67-71-71-620.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-72+2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1370-68-65-67-1854.167

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged -0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.273-0.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.042-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.1950.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.011-0.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.131-0.028

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.273 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.042 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 64.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 21.00% of the time.
    • Phillips has accumulated 294 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Matt Wallace betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Paul Peterson betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Mason Howell betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW