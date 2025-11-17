Chandler Phillips betting profile: The RSM Classic
Chandler Phillips finished tied for 11th at 12-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that solid performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Phillips' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T11
|66-71-69-64
|-12
At The RSM Classic
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|68-64-70-71
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|72-67-71-69
|-9
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|65-67-71-71
|-6
|20.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|70-68-65-67
|-18
|54.167
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.273
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.042
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.195
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.011
|-0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.131
|-0.028
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.273 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.042 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 64.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 21.00% of the time.
- Phillips has accumulated 294 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of The RSM Classic.
