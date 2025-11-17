Camilo Villegas betting profile: The RSM Classic
Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas finished tied for sixth at 16-under in his 2021 appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his recent missed cuts in this event.
Villegas's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|2023
|MC
|75-67
|E
|2022
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|2021
|T6
|64-66-70-66
|-16
At The RSM Classic
- In Villegas's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Villegas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|71-66-70-72
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|68-69-67-70
|-10
|6.325
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-66-69-73
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|68-68-74-70
|-8
|3.150
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.748 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.725
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.010
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.004
|-0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.083
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.627
|-0.731
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.725 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards ranked 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a 0.010 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 64.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
- Villegas accumulated 150 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of The RSM Classic.
