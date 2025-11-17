PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas finished tied for sixth at 16-under in his 2021 appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his recent missed cuts in this event.

    Latest odds for Villegas at The RSM Classic.

    Villegas's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-71+2
    2023MC75-67E
    2022MC70-73+1
    2021T664-66-70-66-16

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Villegas's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Villegas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Villegas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-70-68-67-8--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D79+7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D73+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3671-66-70-72-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC79-69+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5368-69-67-70-106.325
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3366-66-69-73-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6768-68-74-70-83.150

    Villegas's recent performances

    • Villegas has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 8-under.
    • Villegas has an average of -0.748 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.223 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged -0.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.725-0.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.010-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green890.004-0.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0830.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.627-0.731

    Villegas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.725 (175th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.9 yards ranked 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a 0.010 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 64.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
    • Villegas accumulated 150 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

