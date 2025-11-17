PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the third round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 11, 2025 in Yokohama, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley finished tied for 25th at nine-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Cauley at The RSM Classic.

    Cauley's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2568-70-68-67-9

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3667-73-73-66-5--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3369-73-75-69+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1464-69-70-69-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5567-70-68-75E5.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-72-67-1019.563
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2570-70-68-67-538.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC70-79+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3971-74-75-75+719.500

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of eight-under.
    • He has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.1980.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4110.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.009-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.123-0.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.724-0.279

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.411 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cauley delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
    • Cauley has earned 831 FedExCup Regular Season points (53rd) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 16.28% (112th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

