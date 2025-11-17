Bud Cauley betting profile: The RSM Classic
Bud Cauley of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the third round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 11, 2025 in Yokohama, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley finished tied for 25th at nine-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Cauley's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|68-70-68-67
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|67-73-73-66
|-5
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|69-73-75-69
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T14
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|67-70-68-75
|E
|5.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-72-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|38.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-79
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|71-74-75-75
|+7
|19.500
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of eight-under.
- He has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has an average of 0.328 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.198
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.411
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.009
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.123
|-0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.724
|-0.279
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.198 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cauley sported a 0.411 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley delivered a 0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
- Cauley has earned 831 FedExCup Regular Season points (53rd) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 16.28% (112th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
