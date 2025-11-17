Brendon Todd betting profile: The RSM Classic
Brendon Todd missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Todd's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2023
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|2022
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|2021
|T37
|68-70-67-68
|-9
|2020
|4
|66-66-62-72
|-16
At The RSM Classic
- In Todd's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Todd's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished fourth at 16-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Todd's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|75-73-80-70
|+10
|3.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|W/D
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T57
|73-67-72-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|75
|75-76-70-69
|+10
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T44
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|--
Todd's recent performances
- Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 44th at the Procore Championship, where he finished at 5-under.
- Todd has an average of -1.835 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -2.520 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Todd has averaged -3.739 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-2.227
|-1.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-3.031
|-2.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.020
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.799
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.440
|-3.739
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 225th.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.227 reflects struggles in the driving category, while his average Driving Distance of 282.1 yards shows moderate length.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Todd has posted a -3.031 mark. He has hit 49.54% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Todd has delivered a 0.799 Strokes Gained: Putting mark. In addition, he has averaged 27.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time with 26.39% bogey avoidance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of The RSM Classic.
