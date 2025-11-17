PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lingmerth, Brendon Todd, Scarlett Todd and family at the scoring area during the Drive, Chip and Putt regional qualifier at TPC Sawgrass on September 6, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Chris Condon/Getty Images for Drive, Chip and Putt)



    Brendon Todd missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Todd at The RSM Classic.

    Todd's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-73+2
    2023MC72-67-3
    2022MC66-73-3
    2021T3768-70-67-68-9
    2020466-66-62-72-16

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Todd's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Todd's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished fourth at 16-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Todd's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-76+11--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC79-74+11--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7875-73-80-70+103.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressW/D76-72+4--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5773-67-72-69-3--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7575-76-70-69+10--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC70-74+2--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT4470-70-73-70-5--

    Todd's recent performances

    • Todd's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 44th at the Procore Championship, where he finished at 5-under.
    • Todd has an average of -1.835 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -2.520 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Todd has averaged -3.739 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.227-1.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.031-2.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0200.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.7990.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.440-3.739

    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 225th.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.227 reflects struggles in the driving category, while his average Driving Distance of 282.1 yards shows moderate length.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Todd has posted a -3.031 mark. He has hit 49.54% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Todd has delivered a 0.799 Strokes Gained: Putting mark. In addition, he has averaged 27.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time with 26.39% bogey avoidance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

