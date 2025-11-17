PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Brendan Valdes betting profile: The RSM Classic

Brendan Valdes hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Brendan Valdes has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Valdes at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • Valdes has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Valdes's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2064-71-68-66-15--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4171-66-69-69-9--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC76-75+11--

    Valdes's recent performances

    • Valdes has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 15-under.
    • Valdes has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valdes has averaged -0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valdes's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5790.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.121-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.014-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.335-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.048-0.738

    Valdes's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valdes posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.579 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards provides solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valdes sports a 0.121 mark. He maintains a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valdes delivers a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 28.13 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 25.69% of the time with a 9.03% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valdes as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

