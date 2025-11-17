Brendan Valdes betting profile: The RSM Classic
Brendan Valdes hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Brendan Valdes has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 RSM Classic.
At The RSM Classic
- Valdes has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Valdes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|64-71-68-66
|-15
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T41
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
Valdes's recent performances
- Valdes has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 15-under.
- Valdes has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Valdes has averaged -0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valdes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.579
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.121
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.014
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.335
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.048
|-0.738
Valdes's advanced stats and rankings
- Valdes posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.579 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valdes sports a 0.121 mark. He maintains a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valdes delivers a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 28.13 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 25.69% of the time with a 9.03% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valdes as of the start of The RSM Classic.
