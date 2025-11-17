PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Brandt Snedeker returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. Snedeker looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at The RSM Classic.

    Snedeker's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-74E
    2022T4768-70-73-66-5
    2021MC76-66E

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
    • Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 47th at five-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4275-67-70-72E--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT971-69-66-63-15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-69-70-68-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3367-70-70-67-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged 0.936 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.311-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.0600.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0520.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5740.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.2550.936

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.3 yards ranked 175th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -0.060 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 21.55% of the time.
    • Snedeker has earned 280 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 129th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

