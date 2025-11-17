Brandt Snedeker betting profile: The RSM Classic
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Brandt Snedeker returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. Snedeker looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Snedeker's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-74
|E
|2022
|T47
|68-70-73-66
|-5
|2021
|MC
|76-66
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 47th at five-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|75-67-70-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T9
|71-69-66-63
|-15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-69-70-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-70-70-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged 0.936 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.311
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.060
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.052
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.574
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.255
|0.936
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.3 yards ranked 175th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -0.060 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33, and he ranked 118th by breaking par 21.55% of the time.
- Snedeker has earned 280 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 129th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of The RSM Classic.
