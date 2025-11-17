Braden Thornberry betting profile: The RSM Classic
Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making a strong debut at this Georgia tournament.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Thornberry's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Thornberry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|67-65-69-80
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-67-69-68
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T64
|68-71-72-73
|-4
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|68-72-73-75
|+8
|2.489
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 12-under.
- Thornberry has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thornberry has averaged 0.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.623
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.815
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.052
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.316
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.070
|0.076
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
- Thornberry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.623 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sported a -0.815 mark that ranked 175th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 63.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thornberry delivered a 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranked 175th by breaking par 19.49% of the time.
- Thornberry has earned 57 FedExCup Regular Season points (189th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of The RSM Classic.
