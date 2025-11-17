PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Braden Thornberry betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Braden Thornberry of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Braden Thornberry has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making a strong debut at this Georgia tournament.

    Latest odds for Thornberry at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Thornberry's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Thornberry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2267-65-69-80-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-67-69-68-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6468-71-72-73-4--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5772-70-74-70-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-69-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6468-72-73-75+82.489
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-70+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-69-3--

    Thornberry's recent performances

    • Thornberry has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 12-under.
    • Thornberry has an average of -0.210 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thornberry has averaged 0.076 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.623-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.815-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0520.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.3160.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.0700.076

    Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thornberry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.623 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sported a -0.815 mark that ranked 175th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 63.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thornberry delivered a 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranked 175th by breaking par 19.49% of the time.
    • Thornberry has earned 57 FedExCup Regular Season points (189th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

