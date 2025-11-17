Blades Brown betting profile: The RSM Classic
Blades Brown of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Blades Brown has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making his mark in the 2025 RSM Classic.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Brown's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-70-71-71
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|66-71-74-68
|-5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-64-74
|-6
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|T26
|72-67-66-69
|-10
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 10-under.
- Brown has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.147
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.058
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.550
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.044
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.389
|-0.372
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sports a 0.058 mark. He maintains a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Brown struggles with a -0.550 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Brown delivers a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.05 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 21.16% of the time with a 15.87% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of The RSM Classic.
