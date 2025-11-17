Ben Polland betting profile: The RSM Classic
Ben Polland has not competed in The RSM Classic in the past five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23, 2025 with hopes of making his mark in the 2025 RSM Classic.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Polland's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Polland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|66-75-72-74
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T70
|71-67-75-69
|-6
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T62
|66-71-70-74
|-3
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
Polland's recent performances
- Polland's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 53rd at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished at 1-under.
- He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Polland has an average of -0.610 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Polland has an average of -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.700 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Polland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.125
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.423
|-0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.509
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.594
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.633
|-0.700
Polland's advanced stats and rankings
- Polland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.125 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.9 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Polland sported a -1.423 mark. He has hit 63.49% of greens in regulation.
- Around the greens, Polland has delivered a 0.509 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, showing strength in his short game.
- On the greens, Polland has a -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.07 putts per round and has broken par 18.25% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Polland as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.