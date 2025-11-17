Ben Polland betting profile: The RSM Classic

Polland's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 53rd at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished at 1-under.

He has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Polland has an average of -0.610 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Polland has an average of -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.