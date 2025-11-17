Ben Kohles betting profile: The RSM Classic

Kohles has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of four-under.

Kohles has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.567 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Kohles has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.