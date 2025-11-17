Ben Kohles betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Ben Kohles of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. Kohles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Kohles' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|2022
|MC
|67-75
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of five-over.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-71-79
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|68-72-70-66
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|2.050
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of four-under.
- Kohles has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.567 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.117
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.642
|0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.018
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.510
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.231
|0.388
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sported a 0.642 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked third with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles delivered a -0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 22.08% of the time.
- Kohles has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.96% ranked 27th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.