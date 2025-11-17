PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at The RSM Classic.

    Eckroat's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1767-70-69-66-10

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5974-65-69-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5673-70-74-68+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-70-68-71-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3970-65-68-69-1215.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1163-71-67-68-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6071-67-73-68-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2562-71-71-71-538.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5773-73-81-78+179.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-67-72-68E9.000

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged 0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2500.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2090.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green175-0.397-0.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.1040.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.0420.196

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.209 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 68.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 22.09% of the time.
    • Eckroat has earned 371 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 107th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

