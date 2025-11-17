Austin Eckroat betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Austin Eckroat of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Eckroat's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|67-70-69-66
|-10
At The RSM Classic
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T59
|74-65-69-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|73-70-74-68
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T11
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|70-65-68-69
|-12
|15.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|63-71-67-68
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|71-67-73-68
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|62-71-71-71
|-5
|38.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|57
|73-73-81-78
|+17
|9.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-67-72-68
|E
|9.000
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 11-under.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.206 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.250
|0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.209
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|175
|-0.397
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.104
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.042
|0.196
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.209 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 61st with a 68.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, and he ranked 95th by breaking par 22.09% of the time.
- Eckroat has earned 371 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 107th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.