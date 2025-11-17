PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Andrew Putnam made the cut and finished tied for 21st at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his inconsistent record at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Putnam at The RSM Classic.

    Putnam's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-71E
    2023T2165-65-69-71-12
    2022MC66-75-1
    2021T3771-68-68-66-9

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 12-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6773-69-70-79+7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4064-70-69-70-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6573-70-71-74+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D71E--

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 15-under.
    • He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.333 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.508 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.716-0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.347-0.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4430.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.360-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.433-0.508

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.716 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.5 yards ranked 178th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.347 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 69.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94.
    • Putnam excelled in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season with a 0.443 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR.
    • He has earned 423 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 96th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

