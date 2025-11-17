Andrew Putnam betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Andrew Putnam made the cut and finished tied for 21st at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon his inconsistent record at The RSM Classic.
Putnam's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2023
|T21
|65-65-69-71
|-12
|2022
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|2021
|T37
|71-68-68-66
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 12-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|73-69-70-79
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|64-70-69-70
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T65
|73-70-71-74
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of -0.333 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.508 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.716
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.347
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.443
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.360
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.433
|-0.508
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.716 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.5 yards ranked 178th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.347 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 69.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94.
- Putnam excelled in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season with a 0.443 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR.
- He has earned 423 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 96th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.