Andrew Novak betting profile: The RSM Classic
Andrew Novak of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak finished tied for 35th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Novak's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|65-75-67-68
|-7
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2022
|T26
|67-70-69-67
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Novak's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Novak's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 26th at nine-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T25
|70-68-68-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|48
|72-76-77-75
|+20
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T6
|68-64-67-71
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|71-72-74-71
|+4
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|72-63-68-70
|-7
|56.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|70-71-69-66
|-4
|30.250
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|76-71-73-72
|+12
|19.125
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|70-77-75-77
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|61.400
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Novak has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged -1.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.053
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.083
|-0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.188
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.162
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.319
|-1.036
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 177th with a 60.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Novak delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 20.65% of the time.
- Novak accumulated 1,625 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranked 12th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The RSM Classic.
