6H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak of the United States plays a shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the TOUR Championship 2025 at East Lake Golf Club on August 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)



    Andrew Novak finished tied for 35th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Novak at The RSM Classic.

    Novak's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3565-75-67-68-7
    2023MC71-72+1
    2022T2667-70-69-67-9

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Novak's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Novak's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 26th at nine-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2570-68-68-70-4--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4872-76-77-75+20--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT668-64-67-71-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6371-72-74-71+47.500
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1372-63-68-70-756.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3070-71-69-66-430.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4276-71-73-72+1219.125
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5170-77-75-77+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1167-69-67-71-661.400

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Novak has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged -1.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.053-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.083-0.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.1880.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.162-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.319-1.036

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Novak sported a -0.083 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 177th with a 60.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Novak delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.06, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 20.65% of the time.
    • Novak accumulated 1,625 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranked 12th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

