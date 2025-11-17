PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Alex Smalley finished tied for fifth at 15-under in his last appearance at The RSM Classic in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 looking to build on that strong performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Smalley at The RSM Classic.

    Smalley's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-71E
    2023T567-66-67-67-15
    2022MC67-72-3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
    • Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 15-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT367-74-65-68-10--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT469-65-72-64-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4471-66-66-70-119.556
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-69-68-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-66-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-73+1--

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged -0.737 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4470.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.057-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.095-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.098-0.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.694-0.737

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.447 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.057 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 68.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 24.12% of the time.
    • Smalley has earned 554 FedExCup Regular Season points (79th) this season and has posted a 0.694 Strokes Gained: Total average (29th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

