Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The RSM Classic

Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.