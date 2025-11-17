PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 12, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Dumont de Chassart finished tied for 25th at 9-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at The RSM Classic.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2564-70-71-68-9

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-68-72-67-1417.889
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT2564-70-71-68-9--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT369-66-68-66-15--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC74-73+5--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC72-69-1--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5570-66-72-70-10--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC73-73+2--

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.145 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.326 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.954-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.054-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.3430.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.161-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.190-0.326

    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dumont de Chassart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.954 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards shows his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sports a -1.054 mark. He has a 60.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he has broken par 18.75% of the time.
    • Dumont de Chassart currently ranks 210th with 18 FedExCup Regular Season points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

