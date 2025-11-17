Adam Hadwin betting profile: The RSM Classic
Adam Hadwin of Canada plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 15, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin has competed at The RSM Classic in 2024, 2022, 2021, and 2020, with his best finish coming in 2022 when he tied for 51st at four-under. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 looking to improve upon his tied for 53rd finish from last year's tournament.
Hadwin's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|69-69-71-70
|-3
|2022
|T51
|67-68-75-68
|-4
|2021
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|2020
|T68
|71-67-74-68
|-2
At The RSM Classic
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of three-under.
- Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 51st at four-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|65-66-71-75
|-7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|68-70-67-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|67-70-71-74
|-6
|2.050
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of seven-under.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.413 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.150
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.476
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.044
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.051
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.619
|-0.413
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.150 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sported a -0.476 mark that ranked 169th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 65.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.95% of the time.
- Hadwin earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.14% ranked 142nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.