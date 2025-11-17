Adam Hadwin betting profile: The RSM Classic

Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of seven-under.

Hadwin has an average of 0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.