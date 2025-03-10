Xander Schauffele betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Xander Schauffele enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 40th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was his last tournament.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Schauffele's average finish has been eighth, and his average score 13-under, over his last six appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Schauffele finished second (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Schauffele's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|3/9/2023
|19
|72-73-69-68
|-6
|3/10/2022
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|3/11/2021
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|3/14/2019
|MC
|70-74
|E
Schauffele's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished in the top five twice.
- Over his last five events, Schauffele has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has an average of -0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging 0.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|308.5
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.97%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.29
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|8
|28.20%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|9.70%
|10.83%
Schauffele's best finishes
- Schauffele, who played 23 tournaments last season, secured two wins with 10 top-five finishes and 16 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 100%.
- Last season Schauffele had two wins, with one of them coming at The Open Championship, where he shot 9-under.
- With 4057 points last season, Schauffele ranked second in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.557
|1.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.678
|1.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.195
|-1.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.510
|-0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|1.941
|0.842
Schauffele's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-145
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|400
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|1
|62-68-68-65
|-21
|750
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|68-73-71-75
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-69-72-68
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|65-65-64-70
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-65-67-67
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|1
|69-72-69-65
|-9
|750
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|65-66-68-73
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|66-69-67-63
|-15
|980
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|385
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-64-71-68
|-11
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-65-68-69
|-5
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|30
|72-70-66-67
|-17
|32
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|40
|77-71-75-69
|+4
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.