1H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Xander Schauffele enters play March 13-16 in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) after a 40th-place finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Schauffele's average finish has been eighth, and his average score 13-under, over his last six appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Schauffele finished second (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Schauffele's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024265-69-65-70-19
    3/9/20231972-73-69-68-6
    3/10/2022MC73-78+7
    3/11/2021MC76-72+4
    3/14/2019MC70-74E

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished in the top five twice.
    • Over his last five events, Schauffele has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has an average of -0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging 0.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance33308.5309.1
    Greens in Regulation %3569.97%70.56%
    Putts Per Round1928.2928.9
    Par Breakers828.20%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance19.70%10.83%

    Schauffele's best finishes

    • Schauffele, who played 23 tournaments last season, secured two wins with 10 top-five finishes and 16 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 23 times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Last season Schauffele had two wins, with one of them coming at The Open Championship, where he shot 9-under.
    • With 4057 points last season, Schauffele ranked second in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5571.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.6781.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.195-1.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.510-0.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Total21.9410.842

    Schauffele's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1872-64-67-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-1459
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship264-67-70-71-12400
    May 16-19PGA Championship162-68-68-65-21750
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday868-73-71-75-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-69-72-68-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1365-65-64-70-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-65-67-67-1250
    July 18-20The Open Championship169-72-69-65-9750
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition965-66-68-73-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship266-69-67-63-15980
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-73-67-71-8385
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship470-64-71-68-110
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-65-68-69-5--
    January 2-5The Sentry3072-70-66-67-1732
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4077-71-75-69+419

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

