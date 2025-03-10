Xander Schauffele betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Over his last five tournaments, Schauffele has finished in the top five twice.

Over his last five events, Schauffele has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele has an average of -0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.