Justin Rose betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Rose has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Justin Rose has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.

Rose has an average of 1.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.