Justin Rose betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
In his last competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Justin Rose ended the weekend at 5-under, good for an eighth-place finish. He competes in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 trying for better results.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Rose's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 5-under, over his last six appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- In Rose's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Rose's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|3/9/2023
|6
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|3/10/2022
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|3/14/2019
|8
|74-66-68-68
|-12
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Rose has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Rose has an average of 1.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rose is averaging 2.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 last season, which ranked 119th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranked 126th, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranked 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rose ranked 157th on TOUR with an average of -0.377 per round. Additionally, he ranked 167th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.30%.
- On the greens, Rose's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 97th on TOUR last season, and his 28.54 putts-per-round average ranked 37th. He broke par 20.67% of the time (177th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|297.5
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|63.30%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.54
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|177
|20.67%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|13.02%
|13.54%
Rose's best finishes
- Rose played 19 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Last season Rose put up his best performance at The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club. He shot 7-under and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
- With 881 points last season, Rose ranked 55th in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.157 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
- Rose produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fourth in the field at 5.900. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best effort last season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593. He finished 40th in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.839). That ranked 15th in the field.
- Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked 32nd in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.061
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.377
|0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.029
|0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|0.022
|1.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.445
|2.150
Rose's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-73-66-71
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-68-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|70-67-64-69
|-14
|263
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|70-71-66-73
|E
|22
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|72-75-65-69
|+1
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|69-68-73-67
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-66-71-71
|-6
|140
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-69-68-68
|-18
|338
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|70-73-71-69
|-5
|175
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.