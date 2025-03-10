PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Rose betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    In his last competition at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Justin Rose ended the weekend at 5-under, good for an eighth-place finish. He competes in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 trying for better results.

    Latest odds for Rose at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Rose's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 5-under, over his last six appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • In Rose's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 6.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 6.326 SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 SG: Putting (37th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Rose's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC70-77+3
    3/9/2023669-73-67-71-8
    3/10/2022MC69-79+4
    3/14/2019874-66-68-68-12

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Justin Rose has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Rose has an average of 1.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose is averaging 2.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.061 last season, which ranked 119th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranked 126th, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranked 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rose ranked 157th on TOUR with an average of -0.377 per round. Additionally, he ranked 167th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.30%.
    • On the greens, Rose's 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 97th on TOUR last season, and his 28.54 putts-per-round average ranked 37th. He broke par 20.67% of the time (177th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126297.5301.5
    Greens in Regulation %16763.30%62.50%
    Putts Per Round3728.5428.4
    Par Breakers17720.67%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance3313.02%13.54%

    Rose's best finishes

    • Rose played 19 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Last season Rose put up his best performance at The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club. He shot 7-under and finished second (two shots back of the winner).
    • With 881 points last season, Rose ranked 55th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rose's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.157 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
    • Rose produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fourth in the field at 5.900. In that tournament, he finished 32nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best effort last season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593. He finished 40th in that event.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.839). That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked 32nd in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.061-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.3770.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.0290.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting970.0221.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.4452.150

    Rose's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-73-66-71-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-68-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship670-67-64-69-14263
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3270-71-66-73E22
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6872-75-65-69+16
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-72+1--
    July 18-20The Open Championship269-68-73-67-7375
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-67-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-66-71-71-6140
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-80+5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am365-69-68-68-18338
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard870-73-71-69-5175

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

