Wyndham Clark betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Wyndham Clark enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after a 22nd-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Clark's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 12-under, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Clark finished second (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Clark's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|3/9/2023
|27
|69-73-69-72
|-5
|3/10/2022
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|3/11/2021
|MC
|79-73
|+8
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 316.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Clark is averaging 0.043 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of -0.125 in his past five tournaments.
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.025 (97th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.7 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 129th on TOUR with a mark of -0.187.
- On the greens, Clark's 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, while he averages 28.74 putts per round (77th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|310.7
|316.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|68.12%
|65.20%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.74
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|41
|25.36%
|22.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|12.56%
|13.74%
Clark's best finishes
- Clark has played six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- With 186 points, Clark currently sits 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Clark's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.685 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
- Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 2.520.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.358. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.711), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.025
|-0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.187
|-0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.263
|1.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.059
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.160
|-0.125
Clark's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|358
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|24
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|72-66-66-65
|-15
|338
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-73-72-73
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-68-69-62
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-80
|+16
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|14
|75-68-65-65
|-11
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|8
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|73-70-71-74
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|69-64-69-69
|-21
|63
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|73
|74-73-71-72
|+2
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|49
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|70-72-74-71
|-1
|30
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|22
|67-71-76-74
|E
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
