Wyndham Clark betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Wyndham Clark betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Wyndham Clark enters play in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship from March 13-16 after a 22nd-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Clark at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Clark's average finish has been 15th, and his average score 12-under, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Clark finished second (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship (in 2024).
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Clark's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024265-65-70-69-19
    3/9/20232769-73-69-72-5
    3/10/2022MC73-76+5
    3/11/2021MC79-73+8

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Clark has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Wyndham Clark has averaged 316.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Clark is averaging 0.043 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Clark has an average of -0.125 in his past five tournaments.
    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.025 (97th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.7 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Clark ranks 129th on TOUR with a mark of -0.187.
    • On the greens, Clark's 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 89th this season, while he averages 28.74 putts per round (77th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34310.7316.7
    Greens in Regulation %10168.12%65.20%
    Putts Per Round7728.7428.7
    Par Breakers4125.36%22.81%
    Bogey Avoidance7712.56%13.74%

    Clark's best finishes

    • Clark has played six tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times.
    • With 186 points, Clark currently sits 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Clark's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.685 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
    • Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 2.520.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.358. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.711), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.025-0.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.187-0.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.2631.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0590.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.160-0.125

    Clark's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-65-70-69-19358
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-68-72-66-424
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage372-66-66-65-15338
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-73-72-73+714
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-72+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-71-71-77+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship966-68-66-63-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-68-69-62-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-80+16--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1475-68-65-65-11--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship768-69-67-64-12350
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-69-74-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship867-67-68-69-130
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1773-70-71-74E--
    January 2-5The Sentry1569-64-69-69-2163
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7374-73-71-72+25
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1664-73-69-67-1149
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3170-72-74-71-130
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2267-71-76-74E40

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

