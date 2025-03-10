Wyndham Clark betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Clark's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.685 (he finished 15th in that tournament).

Clark posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 2.520.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Clark's best performance this season was in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.358. He finished 16th in that tournament.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Clark delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.711), which ranked sixth in the field.