Will Zalatoris betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Will Zalatoris will appear March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. In his last tournament he finished 22nd in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting even-par at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Zalatoris' average finish has been 40th, and his average score 1-under, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Zalatoris last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).
Zalatoris' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|3/9/2023
|73
|74-71-74-77
|+8
|3/10/2022
|26
|69-71-70-74
|-4
|3/11/2021
|21
|70-71-70-71
|-6
Zalatoris' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five events, Zalatoris has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Zalatoris is averaging -1.379 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Zalatoris has an average of 1.727 in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 last season, which ranked 76th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranked 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Zalatoris ranked 67th on TOUR with an average of 0.197 per round. Additionally, he ranked 141st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.32%.
- On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 132nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranked 138th. He broke par 21.13% of the time (173rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|302.5
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|65.32%
|71.94%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|173
|21.13%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|15.07%
|13.33%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris participated in 22 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Last season Zalatoris put up his best performance at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. He shot even-par and finished ninth (11 shots back of the winner).
- Zalatoris collected 1019 points last season, ranking 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.282 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort last season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.060. He finished 41st in that event.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.677 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.128
|0.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.197
|1.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.127
|0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.181
|-1.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.016
|1.727
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|64-72-68-69
|-7
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|66-71
|-7
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|204
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-71-65-68
|-5
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|65-70-65-73
|-19
|38
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|66-66-69-70
|-17
|57
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|48
|70-74-68-69
|-7
|13
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-73-71-68
|-2
|38
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|22
|75-72-72-69
|E
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.