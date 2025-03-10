Will Zalatoris betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.282 mark ranked fourth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort last season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.060. He finished 41st in that event.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.677 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.