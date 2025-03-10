PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Will Zalatoris betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Will Zalatoris betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Will Zalatoris will appear March 13-16 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA, at the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship. In his last tournament he finished 22nd in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, shooting even-par at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    Latest odds for Zalatoris at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Zalatoris' average finish has been 40th, and his average score 1-under, over his last four appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship.
    • Zalatoris last played at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Scottie Scheffler posted numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • Scheffler also posted numbers of 299.1 in average driving distance (14th in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (third), and 28 putts per round (25th).

    Zalatoris' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/2024MC73-75+4
    3/9/20237374-71-74-77+8
    3/10/20222669-71-70-74-4
    3/11/20212170-71-70-71-6

    Zalatoris' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five events, Zalatoris has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Will Zalatoris has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Zalatoris is averaging -1.379 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Zalatoris has an average of 1.727 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Zalatoris .

    Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.128 last season, which ranked 76th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.5 yards) ranked 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Zalatoris ranked 67th on TOUR with an average of 0.197 per round. Additionally, he ranked 141st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.32%.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 132nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.33 putts-per-round average ranked 138th. He broke par 21.13% of the time (173rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77302.5298.1
    Greens in Regulation %14165.32%71.94%
    Putts Per Round13829.3329.2
    Par Breakers17321.13%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance12215.07%13.33%

    Zalatoris' best finishes

    • Zalatoris participated in 22 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Last season Zalatoris put up his best performance at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. He shot even-par and finished ninth (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Zalatoris collected 1019 points last season, ranking 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.282 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best effort last season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.060. He finished 41st in that event.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.677 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1280.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1971.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.1270.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.181-1.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1080.0161.727

    Zalatoris' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7474-67-70-73+42
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-77-72-69E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4468-70-68-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6070-70-74-80+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-69-70-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4174-70-73-79+819
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4264-72-68-69-718
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D66-71-7--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-65-67-70-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship1371-69-72-71-5204
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-71-65-68-5--
    January 2-5The Sentry2665-70-65-73-1938
    January 16-19The American Express1266-66-69-70-1757
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4870-74-68-69-713
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational2474-73-71-68-238
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2275-72-72-69E40

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

