Chan Kim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.816 (he finished 17th in that tournament).

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.720.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.232.

At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.211). That ranked third in the field.