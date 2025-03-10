PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Chan Kim hits the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 coming off a 16th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 13-16, 2025
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
    • Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $25M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • Kim finished 68th (with a score of 2-over) in his only appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2024).
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).

    Kim's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/14/20246870-71-70-79+2

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 310.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of 1.946 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.213 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 this season (154th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 50th, while his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.433 mark (35th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 45th on TOUR this season, and his 28.72 putts-per-round average ranks 76th. He has broken par 23.33% of the time (99th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance50307.6310.2
    Greens in Regulation %5570.22%68.52%
    Putts Per Round7628.7228.3
    Par Breakers9923.33%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance1910.44%11.11%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Kim has 110 points, ranking him 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.816 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.720.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.232.
    • At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.211). That ranked third in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.324-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.4330.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.079-0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.3471.946
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.3772.213

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-68-68-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1069-66-71-63-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-66-70-73-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3367-67-70-70-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-70-66-74-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5470-67-68-72-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5366-71-69-68-66
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-66-69-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4268-77-70-76+312
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1768-71-67-66-1244
    February 27 - March 2Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3269-66-68-71-1021
    March 6-9Puerto Rico Open1666-69-72-66-1527

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

