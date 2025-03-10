Chan Kim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Chan Kim hits the links in the 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship March 13-16 coming off a 16th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in his last competition.
THE PLAYERS Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 13-16, 2025
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA
- Course: TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $25M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- Kim finished 68th (with a score of 2-over) in his only appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in recent years (in 2024).
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 6.477 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 6.326 in SG: Approach the Green (seventh), and 1.228 in SG: Putting (37th).
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 299.1 (14th in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (third), and took 28 putts per round (25th).
Kim's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/14/2024
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 310.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of 1.946 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.213 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 this season (154th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 50th, while his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranks 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.433 mark (35th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's 0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 45th on TOUR this season, and his 28.72 putts-per-round average ranks 76th. He has broken par 23.33% of the time (99th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|307.6
|310.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|70.22%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|76
|28.72
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|99
|23.33%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|10.44%
|11.11%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Kim has 110 points, ranking him 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.816 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.720.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim delivered his best mark this season at The American Express (January 2025), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.232.
- At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.211). That ranked third in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.073) at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025. That ranked 17th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.324
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.433
|0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.079
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.347
|1.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.377
|2.213
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-70-66-74
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|54
|70-67-68-72
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|66-71-69-68
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-66-69
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|68-77-70-76
|+3
|12
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|44
|February 27 - March 2
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|32
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|21
|March 6-9
|Puerto Rico Open
|16
|66-69-72-66
|-15
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.